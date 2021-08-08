6,500 saplings planted at Sargodha University

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :More than 6,500 saplings were planted in Sargodha University, in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision "Plant for Pakistan".

According to a Sargodha University spokesperson, the saplings were planted in agriculture, medical and engineering colleges, as well as the Sargodha University main campus.

The main objective of the campaign is to tackle environmental issues by creating a conducive environment under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.