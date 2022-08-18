UrduPoint.com

6500 Tents Provided To District Administration For Flood Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 05:20 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) ::District administration Swabi has received 6500 tents that would be distributed among people affected by floods.

According to details, about 400 houses were damaged and crops standing on 50,000 acres of land were affected by recent floods.

It is worth mentioning that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has also announced package of Rs. one billion for flood victims.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Murtaza Javaid Abbasi accompanied by Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Zahid Akram Durrani Thursday visited flood hit areas of Swabi and distributed financial assistance cheques among affected families.

Deputy Commissioner Swabi has said that district administration is fully prepared to deal with any emergency and to provide assistance to people. He also urged people to cooperate with district administration to remove hurdles from courses of natural waterways.

