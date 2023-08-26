65,000 liters Irani diesel, NCP items worth millions of rupees seized in DI Khan

The district police on Saturday claimed to have foiled smuggling attempt recovering 65,000 liters Irani diesel and non custom paid items (NCP) worth millions of rupees here

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police on Saturday claimed to have foiled smuggling attempt recovering 65,000 liters Irani diesel and non custom paid items (NCP) worth millions of rupees here.

According to police spokesman, a police team led by SDPO Sher Ullah Khan along with SHOs Din Muhammad and Rehmat Ullah of Mughalkot and Darazinda police stations foiled smuggling bid and recovered around 65,000 liters of Irani Diesel from an Oil Tanker coming from Quetta.

Meanwhile, the police also recovered NCP items worth Tens of Millions rupees during checking of various vehicles at the check post.

The NCP items included 456 bundles of cigarette packs, one sack of Foreign Koot, one sack of spare parts, two sacks of Laptop Chargers, two Solar Inverter, one carton Spray, two Inverters, 11 Foreigner Tyres, 15 Cartons White Paper, three cartons soap, three submersible pumps, 109 tyres, one carton foreigner injections, two carton glass, 200 sacks Irani plastic bags, 30 sacks dry milk, four roll to-chain cable, 24 cartons cigarettes and 52 cartons of lotions.

Later, the police handed over all the recovered NCP items to the customs authorities.