65,000 ton offal disposed of during three days of Eidul Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Acting Commissioner Lahore/Deputy Commissioner Danish Afzal on Monday said that total 65,000 ton offal of sacrificial animals, were collected and disposed of at dumping sites during cleanliness operation on three days of Eidul Azha.

He said that more than 54,000 ton entrails were disposed of in Lahore, 5,500 ton in district Sheikupura, 3,100 ton in Nankana and 3,000 ton in Kasur district, for which heavy machinery was used.

He said that more than 8,889 complaints received at complaint cells were resolved, thus the rate of success in resolving complaints in Lahore was 95 percent.

All officers, staff and especially sanitary workers performed their duties withresponsibility to clean cities, tehsils and town, he added.