650,000 Children Receives Anti-typhoid Vaccine

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 09:43 PM

Over 650,000 children of nine months to 15 years had been administered anti-typhoid vaccine during two-week long ongoing typhoid vaccination campaign in urban areas of the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ) :Over 650,000 children of nine months to 15 years had been administered anti-typhoid vaccine during two-week long ongoing typhoid vaccination campaign in urban areas of the district.

This was told in a meeting, held with Deputy Commissioner, Capt Anwar Ul Haq in the chair on Saturday.

The DC ordered for mobilizing all-out efforts to achieve 100 per cent results of the campaign according to the plan.

He said a healthy child was essential for a healthy society and this message should be conveyed in every nook and corner of the district.

1101 mobile teams were participating in the two week long drive to cover 18,76,539 children under the Typhoid Prevention Campaign in the 123 union councils of the district that will continue till Feb-15.

