PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The Government is all set to launch a mega livestock project worth Rs 7 billion under which 650,000 calves of different animals would be fattened in the planned 9000 cattle farms to fulfill the meat requirements of over 210 million population in the country.

"The project with allocation of around Rs 7 billion was ready for implementation in all the four provinces including KP and hopefully would be launched in current month for which all arrangements were being completed," a senior official in KP Livestock Department told APP on Monday.

Under the project, he said around 9000 model cattle fattening farms would be established across the country where underage calves of the buffalos, cow, sheep, goats and camels would be properly look after up to one year to enhance meat production.

"The mega project developed under new livestock policy 2018 would continue for next four-years and all the stakeholders including farmers associations were taken on board before its implementation," he explained.

Generally, calves are being slaughtered within a month of its birth for monitory gains, which are adversely affecting the overall meat production.

Under this landmark project, the government would provide Rs6500 as financial incentives and subsidy to around 50,000 registered farmers and cattle owners to facilitate them in looking after of their calves for at least six to one year.

"The registered farmer and livestock owner, having male calves cows or buffalos' between 20 to 50 numbers would be provided free technical support, fodder, medicines, insemination and vaccination services." It will be mandatory for all registered beneficiary farmers to care of their calves inside cattle farms for at least six months to one year for provision of above services on constant basis. The official said life of 3,80,000 calves would be saved from premature slaughtering and more than 14,250 tons additional meat would be produced.

Pakistan is basically an agriculture country and its Khyber Pakthunkhwa province is ideally suited for livestock and cattle farming where up to 75pc of people are directly and indirectly associated with agriculture and livestock sectors.

Majority of cattle owners are uneducated and unaware of use of modern technology and treatment of animals, which are adversely affecting their overall income due to traditional approach.

Professional training would be given to all registered cattle farmers and growers to benefit from this landmark program besides countering seasonal infections.

He said increasing meat and milk production was cornerstone of the KP's new Livestock Policy 2018 especially designed to strengthen livestock sector, adding the province had produced 5.896 million tons of milk and 580.410 tons of meat during 2016-17.

He said the department is working closely with veterinary faculties, Pakistan Veterinary Medical Council (PVMC) and other stakeholders to ensure that the curriculum code of professional ethics for undergraduates, post graduates and research meets requirement of natural services.

This mega project would help improve standard of meat besides its access to International Halal market and alleviation of poverty through provision of direct employment to masses.

Farmers and livestock growers would be encouraged for properly looking after their animals' calves through adaptation of scientific approach.

The official urged livestock growers to select breed of high quality in order to increase meat and milk production imperative to expand their business and make Pakistan self sufficient in these commodities.

The farmers were further requested to follow experts' guidelines and take care of their animals' food, vaccination, food, accommodation besides make special focus on balanced diet of their animals to avoid losses.