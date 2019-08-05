UrduPoint.com
6504 Pilferers Caught In Multan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 09:16 PM

6504 pilferers caught in Multan

Multan Electric Power Company caught 6504 people for pilfering electricity for air-conditioners in the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company caught 6504 people for pilfering electricity for air-conditioners in the region.

According to MEPCO sources, a special campaign to check air-conditioner users was launched from May 28, 2019.

The Mepco teams detected 6504 cases of electricity pilferage till August 3.

The pilferers were found stealing 9,953,000 units during the same period and the MEPCO imposed a fine of Rs 178.5 million on them.

