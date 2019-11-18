6.520 Kgs Hashish seized, 12 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested twelve accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Police have arrested twelve accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman on Monday said that during continued drive against drug pushers criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 12 accused recovering 6.

520 Kilograms Hashish, 55 bottles of liquor, 2 Pistols 30 bore and 1 Gun 12 bore from them.

They were Aftab Azam, Waqas Azam, Amjad Shah, Muhammad Ramzan, Allah Ditta, Sajjad, Amir Farooq, Muhammad Ikraam Muhammad Usman and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started probe.