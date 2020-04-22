UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

653 Posts For Merged Areas In KP Wildlife Dept Created

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:05 PM

653 posts for merged areas in KP Wildlife Dept created

As many as 653 posts of different categories have been created in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department for devolopment and conservation of wildlife resources in merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 653 posts of different categories have been created in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department for devolopment and conservation of wildlife resources in merged areas.

Chief Conservator Wildlife, Dr Mohsin Farooq in a statement here Wednesday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department has agreed with our proposal regarding creation of 653 posts of different categories for merged areas in the KP Wildlife Department.

He said the proposal of creation of these posts for establishment of offices of wildlife department in merged areas was agreed in a meeting held on February 12, 2020 with Minister of Finance in the Chair.

The new created posts for merged areas include one Conservator Wildlife (BPS-19), seven Deputy Conservators Wildlife (BPS-18), 11 Sub Divisional Wildlife Officers (BPS-17), 17 Range Officers Wildlife (BPS-16), one post of Office Assistant (BS 16), eight posts of computer operators, 15 posts of junior clerks, 50 posts of deputy range officers wildlife, 64 posts of head watchers, four posts of veterinary assistants, 375 posts of wildlife watchers, 19 each drivers and Naib Qasids, 38 chokidars, 14 security guards and 10 sweepers.

The Wildlife Department Chief thanked Secretary Environment, Forests and Wildlife, Shahidullah Khan for his complete support and untiring efforts in this regard.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa February 2020 Post

Recent Stories

Germany to start first clinical tests on virus vac ..

1 minute ago

Japan Considering Use of Rapid Coronavirus Antigen ..

1 minute ago

Govt distributes Rs 65.249b among 5.437 families t ..

19 minutes ago

Hungary Reports 70 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Cl ..

1 minute ago

Ukrainian Cabinet Extends COVID-19 Quarantine to M ..

1 minute ago

Tea imports shrink 15.61pc to $376.240 million

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.