653 posts for merged areas in KP Wildlife Dept created

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 653 posts of different categories have been created in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department for devolopment and conservation of wildlife resources in merged areas.

Chief Conservator Wildlife, Dr Mohsin Farooq in a statement here Wednesday said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department has agreed with our proposal regarding creation of 653 posts of different categories for merged areas in the KP Wildlife Department.

He said the proposal of creation of these posts for establishment of offices of wildlife department in merged areas was agreed in a meeting held on February 12, 2020 with Minister of Finance in the Chair.

The new created posts for merged areas include one Conservator Wildlife (BPS-19), seven Deputy Conservators Wildlife (BPS-18), 11 Sub Divisional Wildlife Officers (BPS-17), 17 Range Officers Wildlife (BPS-16), one post of Office Assistant (BS 16), eight posts of computer operators, 15 posts of junior clerks, 50 posts of deputy range officers wildlife, 64 posts of head watchers, four posts of veterinary assistants, 375 posts of wildlife watchers, 19 each drivers and Naib Qasids, 38 chokidars, 14 security guards and 10 sweepers.

The Wildlife Department Chief thanked Secretary Environment, Forests and Wildlife, Shahidullah Khan for his complete support and untiring efforts in this regard.