UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

653 Traffic Policemen To Perform Duties For Religious Gatherings In Muharram

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 05:44 PM

653 traffic policemen to perform duties for religious gatherings in Muharram

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have devised a special traffic plan for holy month of Muharram and decided to deploy 653 policemen including officers and jawans on the various routes of processions to avoid any inconvenience to the road users

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have devised a special traffic plan for holy month of Muharram and decided to deploy 653 policemen including officers and jawans on the various routes of processions to avoid any inconvenience to the road users.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed devised special traffic plan in connection with 955 Majalis and 179 processions. As per plan finalized following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, 653 traffic personnel including one SP, three DSPs and 20 Inspectors will perform duties to ensure smooth flow of traffic and guide the road users to alternate routes to avoid any inconvenience.

The SSP (Traffic) presided over a meeting here on Friday and briefed the participants of the meeting about the plan which included SP Ch. Khalid Rasheed, four Zonal DSPs and Inspectors.

The SSP (Traffic) Farruk Rasheed has directed all DSPs to monitor traffic related arrangements on routes of processions in their respective areas and ensure proper parking arrangements on occasion of religious gatherings.

He also directed to ensure availability of required items which might be used for diversion of traffic.

Farrukh Rasheed said it was the top priority of ITP to provide maximum convenience to the road users and avoid any disturbance to the mourners and others too.

He directed all officials to inspect the routes of processions themselves, ensure proper parking arrangements and proper diversions.

The SSP (Traffic) directed to constitute a special squad headed by an officer of Inspector level which might open closed roads in case of any emergency.

He has appealed the general public to use alternate routes and said that ITP personnel would be deployed on various points to guide the general public.

The SSP (Traffic) also inspected the vehicles, motorbikes and other machinery under use of ITP and directed to remove technical faults immediately.

He said that no laxity in performance of duty would be tolerated and ordered to cancel routine leaves of the policemen.

Farrukh Rasheed also directed for airing special transmission at ITP FM Radio 92.4 during the holy month and update the road users about traffic situation on roads of the capital.

He has also directed the officials not to avail leave during these days and focus on performing duties.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Vehicles Road Traffic Guide All Top Muharram

Recent Stories

Kushtau Hill in Russia's Bashkortostan to Get Prot ..

59 seconds ago

Government to allow no class room based technical ..

1 minute ago

MPA Sadia Rana reviews measures taken for artistes ..

1 minute ago

Barrister Ambreen Qureshi Denounces Baseless Smear ..

38 minutes ago

Rally calls for religious harmony during Muharram

4 minutes ago

Man electrocuted by 11,000 KV transmission wire

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.