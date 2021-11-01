65,314 challans issued in October: CTO

City traffic police issued 65,314 challans and recovered Rs14.4million over during the month of October

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :City traffic police issued 65,314 challans and recovered Rs14.4million over during the month of October.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), Abbass Majeed Marwat said that traffic police would utilize its all capabilities to implement traffic rules for the protection of precious lives and reduce accidents on roads.

He said that no leniency would be shown against traffic violators and warned that strict legal action would be taken against those violating traffic rules. He called on traffic police to work diligently and also educate people about importance of observing traffic rules while driving.