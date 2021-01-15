UrduPoint.com
65,470 Metric Tons Of TCP Imported Wheat Arrived At Port Qasim

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 10:01 PM

MV VSC Poseidon, a cargo ship carrying 65,470 metric tons of Trading Corporation of Pakistan TCP imported wheat has arrived and berthed at the Port Qasim here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :MV VSC Poseidon, a cargo ship carrying 65,470 metric tons of Trading Corporation of Pakistan TCP imported wheat has arrived and berthed at the Port Qasim here on Friday.

A total quantity of 1,040,199 metric tons wheat has so far been imported through TCP, with the arrival of this vessel, said a statement.

