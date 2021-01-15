65,470 metric tons of TCP imported wheat arrived at Port Qasim

MV VSC Poseidon, a cargo ship carrying 65,470 metric tons of Trading Corporation of Pakistan TCP imported wheat has arrived and berthed at the Port Qasim here on Friday

A total quantity of 1,040,199 metric tons wheat has so far been imported through TCP, with the arrival of this vessel, said a statement.