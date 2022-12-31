UrduPoint.com

6557 Complaints Regarding Land Allotment In Cholistan Resolved

Umer Jamshaid Published December 31, 2022 | 04:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :A high-level meeting of the Complaints Redressal Committees for Land Allotment in Cholistanwas was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar here Sunday.

The meeting was informed that the Complaints Redressal Committees received 16074 applications, of which 6557 have been resolved.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar directed the administrative officers to sort out all the applications as soon as possible to complete the allotment process. He said all the resources should be utilized for the allotment of land under the transparent procedure.

Managing Director Cholistan Development Authority Syed Tariq Mehmood Bukhari, Additional Commissioner Coordination Faisal Atta Khan, Additional Commissioner Revenue Ishtiaq Ahmad Javed and other administrative officers participated in the meeting.

