6.570Kg contraband seized, 21 arrested in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The police arrested 21 accused, including a woman , and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

A police spokesman Friday said police stations conducted raids at various places and arrested 21 accused besides recovering 300g heroin, 6.

270kg hashish, 92 litres liquor, seven pistols and three guns.

The accused were identified as Nasreen Bibi, Mudassar Abbas, Ali Haider, Nadeem Abbas, Omar Hayat, Mohsin Raza, Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Irfan, Jawad Ahmad, Sami Ullah, Samar Abbas, Nasir Sajjad, Muhammad Aqib, etc.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.