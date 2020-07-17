UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

657,151 Receive Financial Assistance Under Ehsaas Programme

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 05:31 PM

657,151 receive financial assistance under Ehsaas programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The administration has so far disbursed financial assistance among 657,151 registered deserving persons in the division so far.

According to a spokesperson here on Friday, Rs 7.89 billion had been disbursed among deserving people thus far.

As many as 151 counters have been set up for distribution of the assistance at 42 Ehsaas centres across the division.

He said that 360,807 persons received financial assistance in district Faisalabad, 81,525 in Chiniot, 127,737 in district Jhang, and 87,082 in Toba Tek Singh.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh Billion

Recent Stories

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

29 minutes ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

33 minutes ago

Govt charges 17 per cent tax on POL products, Sena ..

1 hour ago

A devastating wheat crisis is engulfing the countr ..

1 hour ago

Oil Tankers and Contractors Association announces ..

1 hour ago

ECNEC approves KPEC, Swat Motorway Phase-II

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.