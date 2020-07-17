657,151 receive financial assistance under Ehsaas programme

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The administration has so far disbursed financial assistance among 657,151 registered deserving persons in the division so far.

According to a spokesperson here on Friday, Rs 7.89 billion had been disbursed among deserving people thus far.

As many as 151 counters have been set up for distribution of the assistance at 42 Ehsaas centres across the division.

He said that 360,807 persons received financial assistance in district Faisalabad, 81,525 in Chiniot, 127,737 in district Jhang, and 87,082 in Toba Tek Singh.