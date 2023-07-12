Open Menu

6574 Illegal Connections Severed In HESCO Drive

Faizan Hashmi Published July 12, 2023 | 10:11 PM

6574 illegal connections severed in HESCO drive

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Hyderabad Electric supply company (HESCO) in its continued crackdown against power thieves and defaulters on Wednesday disconnected 6574 illegal connections and recovered 3,51,00000 from defaulters during special drive in 11 KV Mirabad feeder operation sub division Mirpurkhas.

According to a spokesman, HESCO teams along with police personnel also disconnected over 2958 connections of defaulters in different areas including 633 illegal connections in Satellite town Subdivision and 285 of defaulters, 556 illegal connections in Hirabad subdivision with 250 connections of defaulters, 216 in Mirwah Gorchani with 322 connections of defaulters while 4156 illegal connections were disconnected from other areas with 1870 connections of defaulters which will be restored after payment of electricity bills.

