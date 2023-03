658 candidates submit their nomination papers

As many as 658 candidates have so far submitted their nomination papers for elections of provincial assembly seats belonging to district Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :As many as 658 candidates have so far submitted their nomination papers for elections of provincial assembly seats belonging to district Faisalabad.

There are total 21 provincial assembly seats in Faisalabad district including PP-97 (Faisalabad-I), PP-98 (Faisalabad-II), PP-99 (Faisalabad-III), PP-100 (Faisalabad-IV), PP-101 (Faisalabad-V), PP-102 (Faisalabad-VI), PP-103 (Faisalabad-VII), PP-104 (Faisalabad-VIII), PP-105 (Faisalabad-IX), PP-106 (Faisalabad-X), PP-107 (Faisalabad-XI), PP-108 (Faisalabad-XII), PP-109 (Faisalabad-XIII), PP-110 (Faisalabad-XIV), PP-111 (Faisalabad-XV), PP-112 (Faisalabad-XVI), PP-113 (Faisalabad-XVII), PP-114 (Faisalabad-XVIII), PP-115 (Faisalabad-XIX), PP-116 (Faisalabad-XX) and PP-117 (Faisalabad-XXI).

The election commission has deputed 21 returning officers and 42 assistant returning officers for this district who have issued 1124 forms to the candidates. However, 658 candidates have submitted their papers so far.

March 16, 2023 (Thursday) is the last date for submission of nomination papers and the candidates could file their papers up to 4 p.m. on Thursday, a spokesman of District Election Commissioner Faisalabad office said here on Wednesday.