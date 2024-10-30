Open Menu

658 Challans Issued In One Day For Violating Traffic Laws

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2024 | 02:50 PM

658 challans issued in one day for violating traffic laws

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Sialkot traffic police issued 658 challans in one day for violating the law.

According to the traffic police spokesperson, the police issued 658 challans for not having a licence, not wearing a helmet, to underage drivers and for violating the traffic laws.

He said that 63 challans were issued to vehicles without registration, 11 without helmet, 89 without driving licence, 139 for vehicles emitting smoke and causing smog and 26 for rash driving. They were fined Rs. 534,050 collectively.

