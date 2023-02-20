658 prisoners provided medical checkup facility at district jail

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :As many as 658 prisoners were provided free medical checkup facility at district jail under the aegis of a local foundation.

District jail sources said here on Monday that a seven-member team of senior doctors examined the prisoners and prescribed necessary medicine to ailing inmates.

The camp was organized under the aegis of Madina Foundation Faisalabad, while the doctors' team was comprised on Dr Rafique Ahmed, Dr Zerbab Muhammad, Dr Noman Tahir, Dr Amir Shehzad, Dr Hafiz Abdullah Javed, Dr Muhammad Nabeel Sultan, Dr Muneeb Abbas Zaidi.