UrduPoint.com

658 Prisoners Provided Medical Checkup Facility At District Jail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2023 | 03:00 PM

658 prisoners provided medical checkup facility at district jail

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :As many as 658 prisoners were provided free medical checkup facility at district jail under the aegis of a local foundation.

District jail sources said here on Monday that a seven-member team of senior doctors examined the prisoners and prescribed necessary medicine to ailing inmates.

The camp was organized under the aegis of Madina Foundation Faisalabad, while the doctors' team was comprised on Dr Rafique Ahmed, Dr Zerbab Muhammad, Dr Noman Tahir, Dr Amir Shehzad, Dr Hafiz Abdullah Javed, Dr Muhammad Nabeel Sultan, Dr Muneeb Abbas Zaidi.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Jail Nabeel

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on Februar ..

Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on February 28

1 hour ago
 Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

1 hour ago
 EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unma ..

EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unmanned solutions at IDEX 2023

2 hours ago
 IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost h ..

Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost his life KPO terrorists'attack

3 hours ago
 UAEU education experts discuss future of education ..

UAEU education experts discuss future of education challenges and prospects

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.