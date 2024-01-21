6589 FIRs Registered Against Underage Drivers
Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2024 | 08:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police registered over 6589 FIRs against underage drivers during a special campaign so far, said a police spokesman.
He informed that police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani were taking action by the law against underage drivers.
The CPO had directed the City Traffic Police officers to take solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, he said. The parents were also advised to discourage driving by underage drivers adding that fatal road accidents occur due to speeding and reckless driving of the drivers particularly underage.
