Open Menu

659 Profiteers Fined In 15 Days

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 08:19 PM

659 profiteers fined in 15 days

On the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a crackdown against illicit profiteers continues throughout the district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) On the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a crackdown against illicit profiteers continues throughout the district.

In this regard, from 1st to 15th of Ramzan, a Rs. 22,95,000 fine was imposed on 659 profiteers while 20 cases were registered and 26 business centers were sealed.

These details were given by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain while discussing price control activities during his visit to the vegetable and fruit market.

Secretary Market Committee Muhammad Abdullah was also present on this occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner said that 40 price control magistrates including assistant commissioners in the four tehsils conducted a total of 27,726 inspections in the fifteen days of Ramazan, during which 659 shopkeepers were found guilty of profiteering, not displaying rate lists and hoarding.

He said that the price control magistrates registered 20 cases against profiteers in different police stations while 95 illegal profiteers were also detained during checking.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain conducted an auction of vegetables and fruits under his supervision and visited the city along with Managing Director (MD) Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) Kashif Nawaz to review the cleaning activities under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister "Suthra Punjab Program".

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Business Punjab Company Fine Visit Price Market From

Recent Stories

Schools tasked to plant 3.8 mln saplings

Schools tasked to plant 3.8 mln saplings

3 minutes ago
 Health minister for introducing advance facilities ..

Health minister for introducing advance facilities, market-based subjects in med ..

4 minutes ago
 Chinese embassy strongly condemns terrorist attack ..

Chinese embassy strongly condemns terrorist attack on Chinese personnel

4 minutes ago
 IHC seeks interior reply pertaining ban on "X"

IHC seeks interior reply pertaining ban on "X"

4 minutes ago
 CM chairs meeting of IDAP, reviews ongoing project ..

CM chairs meeting of IDAP, reviews ongoing projects

9 minutes ago
 Body found from canal

Body found from canal

9 minutes ago
CM commends security forces for foiling terrorist ..

CM commends security forces for foiling terrorist attack on Naval base in Turbat

9 minutes ago
 Administration imposes fines of Rs24.588 million o ..

Administration imposes fines of Rs24.588 million on overpricing

9 minutes ago
 Ex Chief Secretary to head 8 member PWC

Ex Chief Secretary to head 8 member PWC

9 minutes ago
 Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms

Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms

21 minutes ago
 Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for ..

Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for identification parade

21 minutes ago
 Man killed in road mishap

Man killed in road mishap

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan