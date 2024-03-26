659 Profiteers Fined In 15 Days
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 08:19 PM
On the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a crackdown against illicit profiteers continues throughout the district
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) On the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, a crackdown against illicit profiteers continues throughout the district.
In this regard, from 1st to 15th of Ramzan, a Rs. 22,95,000 fine was imposed on 659 profiteers while 20 cases were registered and 26 business centers were sealed.
These details were given by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain while discussing price control activities during his visit to the vegetable and fruit market.
Secretary Market Committee Muhammad Abdullah was also present on this occasion.
The Deputy Commissioner said that 40 price control magistrates including assistant commissioners in the four tehsils conducted a total of 27,726 inspections in the fifteen days of Ramazan, during which 659 shopkeepers were found guilty of profiteering, not displaying rate lists and hoarding.
He said that the price control magistrates registered 20 cases against profiteers in different police stations while 95 illegal profiteers were also detained during checking.
Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain conducted an auction of vegetables and fruits under his supervision and visited the city along with Managing Director (MD) Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) Kashif Nawaz to review the cleaning activities under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister "Suthra Punjab Program".
Recent Stories
Schools tasked to plant 3.8 mln saplings
Health minister for introducing advance facilities, market-based subjects in med ..
Chinese embassy strongly condemns terrorist attack on Chinese personnel
IHC seeks interior reply pertaining ban on "X"
CM chairs meeting of IDAP, reviews ongoing projects
Body found from canal
CM commends security forces for foiling terrorist attack on Naval base in Turbat
Administration imposes fines of Rs24.588 million on overpricing
Ex Chief Secretary to head 8 member PWC
Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms
Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for identification parade
Man killed in road mishap
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Schools tasked to plant 3.8 mln saplings3 minutes ago
-
Health minister for introducing advance facilities, market-based subjects in medical institutions4 minutes ago
-
Chinese embassy strongly condemns terrorist attack on Chinese personnel4 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks interior reply pertaining ban on "X"4 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting of IDAP, reviews ongoing projects9 minutes ago
-
Body found from canal9 minutes ago
-
CM commends security forces for foiling terrorist attack on Naval base in Turbat9 minutes ago
-
Administration imposes fines of Rs24.588 million on overpricing9 minutes ago
-
Ex Chief Secretary to head 8 member PWC9 minutes ago
-
Law minister chairs meeting for tax reforms21 minutes ago
-
Ichhra incident: ATC sends two accused to jail for identification parade21 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap22 minutes ago