6599 cases registered, 914 kg drugs recovered in DIKhan during 2023

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) District Police of DI Khan during a crackdown against criminal elements recovered 914.5 kg narcotics, and seized non-custom paid (NCP) goods worth Rs. 829.3 million and 6599 cases were registered during the last year, said an annual report of district Police.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of Regional Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti and under the leadership of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf, District Police Dera succeeded against smugglers, drug peddlers and criminal elements during the operations which were continued during the whole year.

During the crackdown against the drug peddlers, 756.5 kg of hashish, 74.8 kg of ice, 57.7 kg of heroin, 2.

9 kg of opium, 22.4 kg of cannabis and 3,551 bottles of alcohol were recovered during 2023, the report said.

Meanwhile, during the last year, huge quantity of NCP goods including diesel, petrol, and other goods were seized by the police and handed over to the customs authorities after necessary action. The estimated worth of the recovered NCP goods was around Rs 829.3 million.

During the last year, police registered 6599 cases against the criminal elements, the report said.

While in arms and ammunition, 47 rifles, 258 guns, 774 pistols, 49 Kalashnikovs, 22429 cartridges, 11 hand grenades,4.040 kg of gunpowder and 25 knives were recovered and the accused were arrested and cases were registered, the report said.