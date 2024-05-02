6.5m Cotton Bales Target To Be Achieved This Year, Says Punjab Agriculture Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2024 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Minister for Agriculture Punjab, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, said on Thursday that the target of 6.5 million bales of cotton from Punjab province will be achieved this year.
He expressed these views while presiding over third review meeting on cotton crop held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif university of Agriculture.
He further said that the target of cotton cultivation in Punjab has been set at 4 million acres.
The restoration of cotton in the province was first priority under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
The incumbent government has decided to transform the south Punjab region into a cotton valley again.
The minister said that only the cotton crop could support the country's economy.
He said that all possible resources were being utilized to achieve the target of cotton cultivation and production.
Mr Kirmani informed that several projects have been started to bring green revolution in the province.
Availability of quality agricultural inputs in the market at fixed prices was being ensured.
He directed the Agriculture Extension and Pest Warning staff to make a monthly schedule and share it so that management could be done accordingly.
Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu ordered to conduct the Divisional and District Advisory Committees meetings regularly.
The private sector should guide the farmers according to the technical advisory issued by the Agriculture department.
He said that the field staff activities were being digitally monitored in cotton areas.
He warned that any laziness or negligence in the guidance of farmers would not be tolerated.
Field formations were asked to guide the farmers by using professional skills. The capacity of breeding of beneficial insects is being increased. He advised to ensure maximum delay in first chemical spray on cotton as much as possible. The field staff was directed to create awareness among farmers about implementation of IPM practices.
Provincial assembly members Rana Muhammad Salim, Chaudhry Zia-ul-Rehman, Chaudhry Osama Fazal, Osama Leghari and Zahid Akram participated in the meeting.
Recent Stories
TECNO launches the new CAMON 30 Series in an extravagant Vogue Night.
Pakistan urges Int’l community to hold India accountable for espionage in fore ..
PAF always lived up to nation’s expectations: COAS
Pak Navy and Us Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise Inspired Union 2024
Dubai Customs Clinches Two Prestigious Global Awards for Governance Excellence
Vivo Launched Y100 Smartphone in Pakistan with Unique Color Changing Design and ..
Pakistan name 18-player squad for Ireland and England
Joint exercise of Pakistan Navy, US Navy held in Karachi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chairman HEC calls for guiding youth towards national development1 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 DIKhan tackles 729 emergencies in April2 minutes ago
-
HED seeks repatriation of Chairman BISEP2 minutes ago
-
600 MW solar power project to be set up in Muzaffargarh to enhance share of clean energy12 minutes ago
-
Senior British official meets Bradford Pakistanis12 minutes ago
-
Positive results of PM Saudi Arabia visit to accrue within few months : Tarar12 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer held with over 1.6 kg narcotics22 minutes ago
-
DC for improvement of cleanliness at workers welfare school22 minutes ago
-
APHC concerned over continuous confiscation of property of Kashmiris22 minutes ago
-
PRCS organises painting competition to mark Red Cross week celebrations22 minutes ago
-
PCJCCI suggests enhancing solar capacity through China’s solar advancements42 minutes ago
-
NH&MP saves lives, fuel worth Rs14m as oil tanker catches on motorway42 minutes ago