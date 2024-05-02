6.5m cotton bales target to be achieved this year, says Punjab Agriculture minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Minister for Agriculture Punjab, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani, said on Thursday that the target of 6.5 million bales of cotton from Punjab province will be achieved this year.

He expressed these views while presiding over third review meeting on cotton crop held at Muhammad Nawaz Sharif university of Agriculture.

He further said that the target of cotton cultivation in Punjab has been set at 4 million acres.

The restoration of cotton in the province was first priority under the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The incumbent government has decided to transform the south Punjab region into a cotton valley again.

The minister said that only the cotton crop could support the country's economy.

He said that all possible resources were being utilized to achieve the target of cotton cultivation and production.

Mr Kirmani informed that several projects have been started to bring green revolution in the province.

Availability of quality agricultural inputs in the market at fixed prices was being ensured.

He directed the Agriculture Extension and Pest Warning staff to make a monthly schedule and share it so that management could be done accordingly.

Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu ordered to conduct the Divisional and District Advisory Committees meetings regularly.

The private sector should guide the farmers according to the technical advisory issued by the Agriculture department.

He said that the field staff activities were being digitally monitored in cotton areas.

He warned that any laziness or negligence in the guidance of farmers would not be tolerated.

Field formations were asked to guide the farmers by using professional skills. The capacity of breeding of beneficial insects is being increased. He advised to ensure maximum delay in first chemical spray on cotton as much as possible. The field staff was directed to create awareness among farmers about implementation of IPM practices.

Provincial assembly members Rana Muhammad Salim, Chaudhry Zia-ul-Rehman, Chaudhry Osama Fazal, Osama Leghari and Zahid Akram participated in the meeting.