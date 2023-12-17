65pc IIOJK’s teen students suffering from academic stress: Study

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) A new study conducted by the Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience (IMHANS) has shown widespread academic stress prevalent among students in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), with health experts advising parents and guardians to closely monitor the children.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the study shows that at least 60-65 percent of school-going adolescents are suffering from academic-related stress in the occupied territory.

The study, titled “prevalence of psychiatric morbidity among school-going adolescents in the age group of 13–19 years,” asserts that there is a very high prevalence of psychiatric morbidity (anxiety combined with depression) of any kind among adolescents in Kashmir, many of which are unidentified and thus untreated.

The study found depression as the most common psychiatric illness among adolescents with a higher prevalence in males, while anxiety disorders are more common among females.

The study was carried out on 16 schools in the twin districts of Srinagar and Ganderbal.

“Stress plays an essential role in the development of various illnesses. Academic stress, stresses from personal life and environment, as well as the ones arising from conflict may be important,” the study says.

Dr Ubaid Rasool, one of the authors of the study, told the media that they wanted to carry out the study in rural and urban areas and thus chose Srinagar and Ganderbal for the purpose.

“Even though there were similar disorders in Srinagar and Ganderbal, the academic stress is more predominant in Ganderbal district which is a rural area,” he added.

The reason, he said, is that the kids in urban areas go for more outdoor activities than children from rural areas.

The results of the study highlight a worrying pattern of academic stress affecting students of classes 9-12, revealing a substantial portion experiencing depression, anxiety, and various other mental health challenges.

“Almost all of the students report high academic stress. The teachers need to change their attitude towards the students,” Dr Ubaid Rasool added.

The study found that the panic disorder and borderline personality disorder as a group were more commonly found among females compared to males. Also, 34 percent from urban and 28% from rural areas met the criteria for any psychiatric disorder, it noted.

The study says children and adolescents represent a tender part of the human life cycle and they may be at a higher risk of psychiatric disorders.

Dr Yasir Hassan, Professor at IMHANS, told if these mental health issues are not addressed in teenage, the patients can develop suicidal tendencies in future.