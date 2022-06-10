65pc restoration work on Mian Mir shrine completed

The restoration of Hazrat Mian Mir shrine complex is in progress, and 65 per cent work has been completed by the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and the Auqaf Department

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the Punjab Auqaf Department had selected the WCLA as the executing agency to carry out restoration of different shrines in Punjab.

The restoration of historical wall around Hazrat Mian Mir shrine complex, mosque, chambers, library, shrine and washroom area was being carried out, added the release. Five bathrooms and ablution areas are under-construction currently, according to the press release.

Consolidation of rooftops has been completed 100 per cent, historical outer will is completed 95pc, inner side 75pc, side chambers of mosque 80pc, library works 40pc completed and rest of the work would be completed within given time-frame.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari visited the shrine and inspected the ongoing work. Teams of WCLA and Auqaf were also present. On the same day, a Mehafil-e-Samaa by Mian Mir Qawwal was also held at the shrine.

Kamran Lashari said, "It is an honor for the WCLA to be selected for restoring the historic shrine. We are putting in all our efforts to complete the task on time."