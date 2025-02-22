65th Railway Inter-Divisional Athletic Championship concludes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The two-day 65th Railway Inter-Divisional Athletic Championship concluded at the Railway Stadium, Garhi Shahu, on Saturday.

Organized under the supervision of the Pakistan Railway Sports Board, the event saw participation from nine divisions, including the Railway Police, with approximately 250 male and female athletes competing in various athletic events. The closing ceremony featured Waqar Ahmad Shahid, General Manager Welfare & Special Initiative, as the chief guest. He distributed awards among the winning athletes and officials. Before the prize distribution, Hamdan Nazir, Vice President of the Pakistan Railway Sports Board, presented a comprehensive report on the board’s sports activities over the years.

Addressing the gathering, Waqar Ahmad Shahid reiterated Pakistan Railways' commitment to supporting sports within its available resources, ensuring that athletes continue to achieve medals and bring pride to the department. He also highlighted the significant contributions of Railway athletes who have represented Pakistan at international competitions, earning accolades for both the department and the country.

Among the notable attendees were DS Lahore Muhammad Hanif Gul, DS Workshops Muhammad Kashif Butt, Secretary General Sports Control Board Muhammad Ismail, and Railway Sports Officer Muhammad Owais Akbar, who witnessed the thrilling conclusion of the championship.

In the competition, the Workshops Division emerged victorious, securing the General Trophy with 1,211 points, while the Lahore Division followed as the runner-up, winning the Walton Trophy with 937 points. Workshops Division was also named the best-performing division in sports competitions for the 2024-2025 season, earning the prestigious Walton Trophy, while Lahore Division claimed the Walton Runner-up Team Trophy.

In the athletics segment, Lahore Division claimed first place with 162 points, followed closely by Multan Division, which secured the runner-up trophy with 141 points. The championship also honored the fastest athletes of the season, with Pervaiz from Multan Division being named the fastest male athlete and Maria from Lahore Division securing the title of the fastest female athlete, both winning the 100-meter races.