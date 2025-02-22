Open Menu

65th Railway Inter-Divisional Athletic Championship Concludes

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2025 | 07:10 PM

65th Railway Inter-Divisional Athletic Championship concludes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) The two-day 65th Railway Inter-Divisional Athletic Championship concluded at the Railway Stadium, Garhi Shahu, on Saturday.

Organized under the supervision of the Pakistan Railway Sports Board, the event saw participation from nine divisions, including the Railway Police, with approximately 250 male and female athletes competing in various athletic events. The closing ceremony featured Waqar Ahmad Shahid, General Manager Welfare & Special Initiative, as the chief guest. He distributed awards among the winning athletes and officials. Before the prize distribution, Hamdan Nazir, Vice President of the Pakistan Railway Sports Board, presented a comprehensive report on the board’s sports activities over the years.

Addressing the gathering, Waqar Ahmad Shahid reiterated Pakistan Railways' commitment to supporting sports within its available resources, ensuring that athletes continue to achieve medals and bring pride to the department. He also highlighted the significant contributions of Railway athletes who have represented Pakistan at international competitions, earning accolades for both the department and the country.

Among the notable attendees were DS Lahore Muhammad Hanif Gul, DS Workshops Muhammad Kashif Butt, Secretary General Sports Control Board Muhammad Ismail, and Railway Sports Officer Muhammad Owais Akbar, who witnessed the thrilling conclusion of the championship.

In the competition, the Workshops Division emerged victorious, securing the General Trophy with 1,211 points, while the Lahore Division followed as the runner-up, winning the Walton Trophy with 937 points. Workshops Division was also named the best-performing division in sports competitions for the 2024-2025 season, earning the prestigious Walton Trophy, while Lahore Division claimed the Walton Runner-up Team Trophy.

In the athletics segment, Lahore Division claimed first place with 162 points, followed closely by Multan Division, which secured the runner-up trophy with 141 points. The championship also honored the fastest athletes of the season, with Pervaiz from Multan Division being named the fastest male athlete and Maria from Lahore Division securing the title of the fastest female athlete, both winning the 100-meter races.

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at weddin ..

Mahira Khan’s dance video with husband at wedding ceremony goes viral

2 hours ago
 Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Bai ..

Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Baig in Los Angeles

2 hours ago
 PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms o ..

PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms of economic stability

2 hours ago
 Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket ..

Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket Celebration at ICC Champions ..

3 hours ago
 IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Suprem ..

IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Supreme Court

3 hours ago
 ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa ..

ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa Aamir murder case

3 hours ago
Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, ..

Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, PML-N leader demands

3 hours ago
 Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; lates ..

Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; latest update on rain, snowfall  

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ..

Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties

4 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to fie ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England

5 hours ago
 Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poona ..

Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral

7 hours ago
 UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applicatio ..

UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan