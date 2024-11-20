66 cases registered, 32 arrested during smog control operation in 24 hours

On the directions of Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is actively engaged in combating smog and protecting the environmen

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) On the directions of Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police is actively engaged in combating smog and protecting the environment.

Due to continuous efforts of Punjab Police, there has been a noticeable reduction in smog.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, during the past 24 hours, 66 cases were registered, and 32 individuals were arrested in smog control operations across the province, including Lahore. Additionally, fines amounting to over 1.586 million rupees were imposed on 687 violators, while warnings were issued to 138 individuals. Reported violations included 41 instances of burning crop residues, 547 cases involving smoke-emitting vehicles, 5 industrial violations, 17 brick kilns, and 5 other locations. This year, as part of the anti-smog campaign, a total of 2,846 individuals have been arrested, and 3,437 cases registered.

Fines exceeding 92.2 million rupees have been imposed on 36,279 violators, with 6,590 warnings issued. Reported violations this year include 1,881 for crop residue burning, 29,070 for smoke-emitting vehicles, 342 for industrial activities, 1,328 for brick kilns, and 318 for other infractions.

In the last 24 hours alone, 6,155 vehicles emitting excessive smoke were challaned, 387 vehicles were impounded, and 6 fitness certificates were suspended.

So far this year, 812,388 vehicles have been challaned for excessive smoke, 166,101 vehicles impounded, and 10,049 fitness certificates revoked.

The IG Punjab has directed an acceleration of the anti-smog crackdown on highways, industrial zones, agricultural areas, and other sites.

He stressed that there must be zero tolerance for violations of smog SOPs, and strict action must be taken without delay.