66 CDA Employees Selected For Hajj Through Balloting

Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2025 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will send 66 of its employees to perform Hajj this year, selected through a transparent e-balloting process.

The announcement was made by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa during a ceremony hosted by the CDA Workers Union in honor of the departing pilgrims on Thursday.

Chairman Randhawa emphasized that Hajj is a sacred duty and urged the pilgrims to pray for Pakistan’s prosperity and CDA’s development.

"Only those chosen by Allah can set foot on His sacred land—we are merely facilitators," he said.

He added that the employees, from Grades 1 to 16, were selected fairly in response to the Workers Union’s request.

The Chairman reiterated CDA’s commitment to employees' welfare, stating, "Hardworking employees deserve career growth and opportunities to serve the institution."

He also highlighted efforts to modernize Islamabad, calling for collective dedication to make it one of the world’s most beautiful capitals.

Pakistan Sweet Home’s Patron-in-Chief, Zamurd Khan, praised Randhawa’s leadership and CDA’s initiative.

Meanwhile, CDA Workers Union General Secretary Chaudhry Muhammad Yaseen thanked the Chairman for increasing Hajj slots by 10 this year.

The ceremony concluded with the distribution of Ihram items and travel essentials to the pilgrims.

