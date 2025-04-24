66 CDA Employees Selected For Hajj Through Balloting
Sumaira FH Published April 24, 2025 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will send 66 of its employees to perform Hajj this year, selected through a transparent e-balloting process.
The announcement was made by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa during a ceremony hosted by the CDA Workers Union in honor of the departing pilgrims on Thursday.
Chairman Randhawa emphasized that Hajj is a sacred duty and urged the pilgrims to pray for Pakistan’s prosperity and CDA’s development.
"Only those chosen by Allah can set foot on His sacred land—we are merely facilitators," he said.
He added that the employees, from Grades 1 to 16, were selected fairly in response to the Workers Union’s request.
The Chairman reiterated CDA’s commitment to employees' welfare, stating, "Hardworking employees deserve career growth and opportunities to serve the institution."
He also highlighted efforts to modernize Islamabad, calling for collective dedication to make it one of the world’s most beautiful capitals.
Pakistan Sweet Home’s Patron-in-Chief, Zamurd Khan, praised Randhawa’s leadership and CDA’s initiative.
Meanwhile, CDA Workers Union General Secretary Chaudhry Muhammad Yaseen thanked the Chairman for increasing Hajj slots by 10 this year.
The ceremony concluded with the distribution of Ihram items and travel essentials to the pilgrims.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Barki police recover two missing girls immediately6 minutes ago
-
Saleem Khosa reviews maintenance of roads, bridges6 minutes ago
-
Excise office raided after citizen's complaint, 5 middlemen detained6 minutes ago
-
Seminar held on Sanghar master plan6 minutes ago
-
66 CDA employees selected for Hajj through balloting6 minutes ago
-
FIA foils human trafficking attempt, rescues 48 including women, children6 minutes ago
-
Safe Lahore: Decision to install latest cameras at important sites in city6 minutes ago
-
IHC sends contempt cases to larger bench16 minutes ago
-
Control of Lahore Fort, heritage sites returned to Punjab Archaeology dept, LHC told16 minutes ago
-
Women Police Station SHO arrested for possessing illegal weapons16 minutes ago
-
Ahsan for fundamental reforms to upgrade Pakistan's bureaucracy on modern lines26 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear acquittal pleas of PTI founder, Bushra Bibi tomorrow26 minutes ago