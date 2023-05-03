UrduPoint.com

66 Child Assault Cases Registered During Current Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 01:40 PM

66 child assault cases registered during current year

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO),Sargodha,Muhammad Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui on Wednesday said that Sargodha police was striving hard to curb children sexual assault crime from the society.

He said that parents must fulfill their responsibilities and kept vigil eye on their children activities.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding prevention of child sexual harassment at his office.

The meeting was briefed that 66 cases of children sexual assault had been filed this year while 16 cases were considered fake after transparent investigation,while 30 criminals involved in said cases were nabbed after completing the investigation process.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha Criminals From

Recent Stories

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$80.97 pb

1 hour ago
 PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III' ..

PM leaves for UK today to attend King Charles III's coronation

1 hour ago
 World‘s Jiu-Jitsu athletes return to Abu Dhabi f ..

World‘s Jiu-Jitsu athletes return to Abu Dhabi for Grand Finale of Abu Dhabi G ..

1 hour ago
 Schneider Electric joins AUS Engineering Al Nukhba ..

Schneider Electric joins AUS Engineering Al Nukhba Programme

1 hour ago
 Govt, PTI agree to hold simultaneous general elect ..

Govt, PTI agree to hold simultaneous general elections across country

2 hours ago
 PM lauds FO, other organizations for safely evacua ..

PM lauds FO, other organizations for safely evacuating Pakistanis stranded in Su ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.