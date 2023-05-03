66 child assault cases registered during current year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO),Sargodha,Muhammad Sharuk Kamal Siddiqui on Wednesday said that Sargodha police was striving hard to curb children sexual assault crime from the society.

He said that parents must fulfill their responsibilities and kept vigil eye on their children activities.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding prevention of child sexual harassment at his office.

The meeting was briefed that 66 cases of children sexual assault had been filed this year while 16 cases were considered fake after transparent investigation,while 30 criminals involved in said cases were nabbed after completing the investigation process.