66 Couples To Marry Under CM Maryam’s ‘Dhi Rani’ Programme
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2025 | 06:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A mass marriage ceremony for 66 couples will be held in Sargodha on Friday, April 18, under the second phase of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s flagship initiative, the Dhi Rani programme.
The event, set to take place at a local marriage hall, will begin with a warm and festive welcome. The couples will be received with the traditional Jhoomer dance and a live band playing joyful cultural tunes, adding color and celebration to the momentous occasion.
Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Sohail Shaukat, Commissioner Sargodha Division Jahanzaib Khan Awan, and Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Muhammad Wasim will attend the ceremony as special guests. Each couple will be presented with Rs 100,000 as Salami on behalf of the Punjab government, in addition to household gifts including a double bed with mattress, dressing table, dinner set, and other essentials, courtesy of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Officials stated that the Dhi Rani programme had proven to be a transformative initiative, removing social and economic barriers that once hindered the marriages of young women from underprivileged backgrounds. The programme had brought hope and dignity to thousands of families across Punjab.
During the event, the special guests will personally visit each newlywed couple to extend congratulations and present them with their gifts, symbolising the provincial government’s support for their new beginnings.
