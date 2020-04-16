66 criminals nabbed in Faisalabad

The district police have rounded up 66 criminals including 21 proclaimed offenders during last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) : The district police have rounded up 66 criminals including 21 proclaimed offenders during last 24 hours.

According to police spokesman, police teams also arrested 14 outlaws at different pickets and recovered 10 pistols, 2 guns, 2 rifles and several bullets from their possession.

During crackdown against drug peddlers, police teams rounded up 13 drug pushers and seized 7.7 kg Chars and 40 liters Liquor from their hideouts.

Meanwhile, in a crackdown against kite sellers, police arrested 12 accused and recovered over 1100 kites from their possession and sent them behind bars.

Police also arrested 6 gamblers and recovered stake money from them. Separate cases have been registered