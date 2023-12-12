66 drug peddlers held, recovered 26 kg narcotics in November

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The district police of Dera Ismail Khan had taken 66 alleged drug peddlers into custody during the last month of November and recovered 26.88 kg narcotics from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, several police teams conducted raids at dens during the last month.

He narrated that during the raids, the police parties took 66 alleged drug pushers into custody and recovered 26.88 kg narcotics from their possession.

The recovered narcotics included 19.479 kilograms hashish, 5.24 kilogram of heroin and 2.171 kilogram of Ice drug.

The police registered atleast 64 separate cases against the accused for further legal proceedings and launched an investigation into the cases.