UrduPoint.com

66 Issued Challan For Wrong Parking Outside HFH

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2022 | 04:10 PM

66 issued challan for wrong parking outside HFH

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have issued 'challan' (tickets) to 66 wrongly parked vehicles that were creating hindrances in traffic flow outside Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

According to CTP spokesman, following the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, the in-charge Traffic New Town Circle along with his team have issued challans to 66 vehicles for creating obstruction on the entrances and exits of Holy Family Hospital (HFH). The hospital management, the business community and local people appreciated the action of the in-charge Traffic New Town Circle and his team.

On the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad said that improperly parked vehicles not only create block traffic but also pose difficulties to the patients coming to the hospital and emergency vehicles. Irshad said the drivers of private vehicles were urged to prove that they are responsible citizens by fulfilling the legal requirements to avoid any kind of action.

Related Topics

Police Business Vehicles Traffic Rawalpindi Circle Family

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Lead ..

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Leadership Program

3 minutes ago
 What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

13 minutes ago
 Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 20 ..

Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 2022

24 minutes ago
 Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interi ..

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

1 hour ago
 World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-aff ..

World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-affected districts of Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.