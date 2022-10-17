66 issued challan for wrong parking outside HFH

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have issued 'challan' (tickets) to 66 wrongly parked vehicles that were creating hindrances in traffic flow outside Holy Family Hospital (HFH).

According to CTP spokesman, following the directives of Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad, the in-charge Traffic New Town Circle along with his team have issued challans to 66 vehicles for creating obstruction on the entrances and exits of Holy Family Hospital (HFH). The hospital management, the business community and local people appreciated the action of the in-charge Traffic New Town Circle and his team.

On the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad said that improperly parked vehicles not only create block traffic but also pose difficulties to the patients coming to the hospital and emergency vehicles. Irshad said the drivers of private vehicles were urged to prove that they are responsible citizens by fulfilling the legal requirements to avoid any kind of action.