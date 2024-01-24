Open Menu

66 Kids Die Of Pneumonia Across South Punjab In Current Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2024 | 06:51 PM

A total of 66 kids died of pneumonia in public hospitals across South Punjab in the current month while 2,847 patients reported to health facilities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) A total of 66 kids died of pneumonia in public hospitals across South Punjab in the current month while 2,847 patients reported to health facilities.

Health Department South Punjab Spokesperson Assad Ullah Shahzad told APP on Wednesday that 41 deaths were reported from Children Complex Multan, nine from Bahawal Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur, 14 from Allama Iqbal Teaching Hospital D G Khan, and one each from Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan and Sir Sadiq Abbasi Hospital Bahawalpur while no death was reported from Nishtar Hospital Multan by January 23.

He stated that as many as 556 pneumonia patients visited out patient departments and 2,291 admitted to Accident & Emergency wards, with 2,207 of them recovered.

It may be mentioned that pneumonia is an infection that inflames the air sacs in one or both lungs. The air sacs may fill with fluid or pus (purulent material), causing cough with phlegm or pus, fever, chills, and difficulty breathing. A variety of organisms, including bacteria, viruses and fungi, can cause pneumonia.

Pneumonia can range in seriousness from mild to life-threatening. It is most serious for infants and young children, people older than age 65, and people with health problems or weakened immune systems.

