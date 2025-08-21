Open Menu

66-km Long Track To Be Opened For 6-day Adventure Tourism Soon: Secretary Forests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 09:15 PM

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided that the Munro Hiking Trail will soon be opened for adventure-seeking trekkers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided that the Munro Hiking Trail will soon be opened for adventure-seeking trekkers.

The decision was made during a joint meeting the departments of Forests and Tourism other day.

Secretary KP Forests Shahid Zaman, Secretary KP Tourism Dr. Abdul Samad, Director General Culture and Tourism Authority Habib ullah Arif, Director General Environmental Protection Agency Samiullah and officers from both departments attended the meeting.

The Secretary KP Forest stated that the Munro Hiking Trail was located near Jabouri, Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, one of the most beautiful places in Pakistan.

He said that this track was developed between 1900-1905 by A.V. Munro, a Forest Conservator in British India.

Its purpose was to establish a horse trail from Kund to Kamal Ban (Naran Valley), passing through the mountainous region between the Siran and Kaghan Valleys.

The track has been further enhanced by the Forest Department, which has arranged accommodation and other facilities for adventure tourism enthusiasts at its entry point.

This 66-km-long track passes through various valleys, forests, and mountainous terrain, serving as a bridge between the Siran and Kaghan valleys.

Key points of interest along and around the track include Galya/Darbei, Nadi Bangla, Naga Forest, Mala Meadows, Sharan Forest, Manshi Top, and Kamal Ban Forest.

The Munro Track begins at Kund Bangla (at an altitude of 2250 meters) and concludes at the Kamal Ban Rest House.

Historic rest houses are located along the Munro Track, including Kund Bangla, Shaheed Pani, Nadi Bangla, Sharan, and Kamal Ban Rest Houses, spaced approximately 5-6 hours apart. Kund Bangla and Shaheed Pani.

The Department of Tourism and the Department of Forests have recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly promote eco-tourism, leading to the development of projects aimed at boosting tourism in the province's beautiful forest locations. The Munro Track is being revived for the purposes of hiking, trekking, and camping.

Dr. Abdul Samad stated that the Department of Tourism will soon begin work on establishing a Tourist Facilitation Centre, arranging local guides and pony services, and restoring the historic sites located along this track.

In line with the tourism vision of the Chief Minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, the Munro Track will become a premier tourism landmark of Pakistan, he added.

