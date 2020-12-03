UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

6.6 Mln Children Vaccinated Against Polio

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 09:48 PM

6.6 mln children vaccinated against polio

During the three-day national anti-polio campaign as many as 6,60,000 children were vaccinated against polio in Sialkot district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :During the three-day national anti-polio campaign as many as 6,60,000 children were vaccinated against polio in Sialkot district.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, Zeeshan Javed Lashari stated this during a meeting held at DC office here Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner said that 1415 teams performed their duties during three days of anti-polio drive.

The meeting was briefed that 1213 mobile teams of Sialkot health department, 133 fixed teams and 69 roaming and transit teams gave anti-polio vaccine to children in Sialkot district's four tehsils-- Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Sialkot Daska Pasrur Sambrial

Recent Stories

Shamma bint Mohammed launches ‘New Home’ initi ..

1 hour ago

Govt. distributes 593 bikes among vaccinators, EPI ..

2 minutes ago

Climate change already disaster to health: Study

2 minutes ago

Albayrak, RWMC launch awareness campaign against w ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan, Germany jointly working in different sec ..

2 minutes ago

Saifullah's brothers condoles demise of Zafrullah ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.