6.6 mln children vaccinated against polio

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :During the three-day national anti-polio campaign as many as 6,60,000 children were vaccinated against polio in Sialkot district.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, Zeeshan Javed Lashari stated this during a meeting held at DC office here Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner said that 1415 teams performed their duties during three days of anti-polio drive.

The meeting was briefed that 1213 mobile teams of Sialkot health department, 133 fixed teams and 69 roaming and transit teams gave anti-polio vaccine to children in Sialkot district's four tehsils-- Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur.