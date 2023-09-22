66 more power thieves held

Open Menu

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 22, 2023 | 08:52 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Friday caught more 66 power pilferers and imposed fine of over Rs 3.3 million for stealing electricity in various areas of the company during the ongoing special anti-power theft drive.

The IESCO spokesperson told that some 4,813 meters were checked during the ongoing drive.

Collectively some 882 power pilferers were caught and over all fine Rs 50.82 million had imposed on them, he said.

Some 163 FIRs have been registered against the power thieves while 18 have been arrested so far.

Similarly, a sum of Rs 10.52 million has also been recovered from 10,779 defaulters so far.

Police and local administration were fully assisting the IESCO officials in the drive against power pilferage.

He requested the consumers to share information on toll free number 118 about power theft.

