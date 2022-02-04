UrduPoint.com

66 More Tested COVID-19 Positive In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2022 | 10:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 66 people were tested COVID-19 positive in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health department spokesperson, 1020 coronavirus tests were conductedin public and private sector labs during the same period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 655 while 26,792 patients had so far recovered from the disease. He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 40 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 30 at DHQ Hospital and 7 at General Hospital. He further said that 578 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

