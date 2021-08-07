66 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Balochistan

As many as 66 people were tested positive for Covid-19 in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 30,246 in the province on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 66 people were tested positive for Covid-19 in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 30,246 in the province on Saturday.

According to media coordinator provincial health directorate cell Balochistan,Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 963,575 people were screened for the virus till August 7.

About 28,909 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 331 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.