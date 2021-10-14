66 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

As many as 66 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 28020 in the district on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 66 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 28020 in the district on Wednesday.

Out of 28020 COVID-19 cases, 26041 have so far been recovered while 561 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, the daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 1379, of them 1356 are isolated at homes while 23 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

The district focal person informed that 1076 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of which 66 cases were reported as positive with 6 percent positivity rate.

As per the official figures, inoculation process was in progress in vaccination centres where 638539 people had received their first jab while 331648 were fully vaccinated in the district on Wednesday.