UrduPoint.com

66 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

66 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

As many as 66 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 28020 in the district on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 66 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total coronavirus cases to 28020 in the district on Wednesday.

Out of 28020 COVID-19 cases, 26041 have so far been recovered while 561 patients had lost their lives due to the contagion, the daily situation report stated.

The number of total active cases has reached to 1379, of them 1356 are isolated at homes while 23 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

The district focal person informed that 1076 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of which 66 cases were reported as positive with 6 percent positivity rate.

As per the official figures, inoculation process was in progress in vaccination centres where 638539 people had received their first jab while 331648 were fully vaccinated in the district on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Karachi Hyderabad Progress Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Guinea's Interim President Retires Over 40 General ..

Guinea's Interim President Retires Over 40 Generals - Reports

3 minutes ago
 &#039;We look forward to working closely with Afri ..

&#039;We look forward to working closely with African nations&#039;, says Hamdan ..

1 hour ago
 Tropical storm Pamela weakens as moves inland over ..

Tropical storm Pamela weakens as moves inland over Mexico

3 minutes ago
 Sindh govt declares public holiday on Oct 19 on ac ..

Sindh govt declares public holiday on Oct 19 on account of Rabi ul Awal 12

3 minutes ago
 Putin Says EU's Unilateral Carbon Regulations to R ..

Putin Says EU's Unilateral Carbon Regulations to Result in Rising Energy Prices

13 minutes ago
 Afghan Government Creates Commission to Root Out C ..

Afghan Government Creates Commission to Root Out Corrupt Officials - Interior Mi ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.