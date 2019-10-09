UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

66% Of Pakistanis Fear A Possibility Of War Between India And Pakistan (Gallup & Gilani Pakistan Poll)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 12:55 PM

66% of Pakistanis fear a possibility of war between India and Pakistan (Gallup & Gilani Pakistan Poll)

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 66% of Pakistanis believe under the current condition there is a possibility of a war between India and PakistanA nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 66% of Pakistanis believe under the current condition there is a possibility of a war between India and PakistanA nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, "Under the current situation, what is the possibility of a war between India and Pakistan?" In response, 29% said there is a lot of possibility, 37% said there is some possibility, 31% said there is no possibility at all, and 3% did not know/did not respond.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Gallup Women All From

Recent Stories

Sasta Bazaar being set up in Mardan

1 minute ago

Russian Lawmakers to Abstain From Visiting US Afte ..

1 minute ago

Asian markets hit by trade worries, Brexit woes si ..

3 minutes ago

At least 30 civilians died in May US strikes in Af ..

1 minute ago

New Russian Telescope at ISS Records First Flashes ..

4 minutes ago

North Korean Leader Kim Makes First Public Appeara ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.