66% Of Pakistanis Fear A Possibility Of War Between India And Pakistan (Gallup & Gilani Pakistan Poll)
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 12:55 PM
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 66% of Pakistanis believe under the current condition there is a possibility of a war between India and PakistanA nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, "Under the current situation, what is the possibility of a war between India and Pakistan?" In response, 29% said there is a lot of possibility, 37% said there is some possibility, 31% said there is no possibility at all, and 3% did not know/did not respond.