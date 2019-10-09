66% of Pakistanis fear a possibility of war between India and Pakistan (Gallup & Gilani Pakistan Poll)

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 66% of Pakistanis believe under the current condition there is a possibility of a war between India and PakistanA nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 66% of Pakistanis believe under the current condition there is a possibility of a war between India and PakistanA nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, "Under the current situation, what is the possibility of a war between India and Pakistan?" In response, 29% said there is a lot of possibility, 37% said there is some possibility, 31% said there is no possibility at all, and 3% did not know/did not respond.