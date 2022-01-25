UrduPoint.com

66 Out Of 179 Mega Corruption Cases Concluded: NAB Report

Published January 25, 2022

66 out of 179 mega corruption cases concluded: NAB report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) brought 66 mega corruption cases to a logical conclusion, said a four years performance report issued by the agency on Tuesday.

According to the report, out of 179 mega corruption cases, 66 cases have been brought to a logical conclusion by honorable accountability courts, while 94 corruption cases were pending in accountability courts, .

The report said NAB has recovered around Rs 539 billion from corrupt elements directly and indirectly in the last over four years.

According to report, NAB since it's inception has received a total of 501,729 complaints since its inception out of which 498,256 had been disposed off.

NAB has authorized 16,307 complaint verifications as per law, out of which investigation of 15,475 complaints has been completed.

NAB has initiated 10,365 inquiries as per law out of which 9,299 have been completed.

The NAB has authorized 4,707 investigations out of which 4,377 have been completed.

NAB has filed as many as 3,776 references in various accountability courts. Right now some 1,237 corruption references of Rs 1,353 billion were being heard in various esteemed accountability courts of the country.

Due to effective prosecution on the basis of solid evidence of NAB, the esteemed accountability courts not only convicted 1,405 accused during the last 4 years but also recovered billions of rupees from them.

