66 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 08:28 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 66 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Thursday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 94,707 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.4 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered against six of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

