66 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 66 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region on Sunday.

The task force teams have raided various places and registered cases against 31 power pilferers and caught two power pilferers red-handed. Over 2.9 million fine was imposed on power pilferers.