66 Power Pilferers Netted Across The MEPCO Region
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams have raided and caught 66 more power pilferers in a day during ongoing operation across the region on Sunday.
The task force teams have raided various places and registered cases against 31 power pilferers and caught two power pilferers red-handed. Over 2.9 million fine was imposed on power pilferers.
