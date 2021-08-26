66 shopkeepers arrested, 27 shops sealed over corona SOPs violation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Thursday arrested 66 shopkeepers and sealed 27 shops and 12 restaurants over violation of coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs). Similarly, 38 people were also fined over violation of SOPs in BRT stations and buses.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood a crackdown on coronavirus violators were continued in the provincial metropolis and officers of the district administration inspected various bazaars, BRT stations and buses.

The officers of district administration also checked the implementation of coronavirus SOPs on University Road, G.T. Road. Dazak Road, Kohat Road, City Circular Road and in Hayatabad, Ramdas Bazaar and other localities of the interior city.

Similarly, during the inspection of different BRT stations and buses 38 people were fined on spot over violation of SOPs and not wearing safety mask.

During crackdown across the district 66 shopkeepers were arrested and 27 shops were sealed while the managers of 12 restaurants were also arrested over violation of SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has appealed the people to show adherence to coronavirus preventive SOPs in bazaars and wear safety masks.

He also directed transporters to implement officially announced SOPs in letter and spirit while uploading commuters and extend cooperation to administration to arrest the spread of coronavirus.