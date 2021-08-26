UrduPoint.com

66 Shopkeepers Arrested, 27 Shops Sealed Over Corona SOPs Violation

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

66 shopkeepers arrested, 27 shops sealed over corona SOPs violation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Thursday arrested 66 shopkeepers and sealed 27 shops and 12 restaurants over violation of coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs). Similarly, 38 people were also fined over violation of SOPs in BRT stations and buses.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood a crackdown on coronavirus violators were continued in the provincial metropolis and officers of the district administration inspected various bazaars, BRT stations and buses.

The officers of district administration also checked the implementation of coronavirus SOPs on University Road, G.T. Road. Dazak Road, Kohat Road, City Circular Road and in Hayatabad, Ramdas Bazaar and other localities of the interior city.

Similarly, during the inspection of different BRT stations and buses 38 people were fined on spot over violation of SOPs and not wearing safety mask.

During crackdown across the district 66 shopkeepers were arrested and 27 shops were sealed while the managers of 12 restaurants were also arrested over violation of SOPs.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has appealed the people to show adherence to coronavirus preventive SOPs in bazaars and wear safety masks.

He also directed transporters to implement officially announced SOPs in letter and spirit while uploading commuters and extend cooperation to administration to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Kohat Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SECDMT updates precautionary measures for economic ..

SECDMT updates precautionary measures for economic establishments

8 minutes ago
 Showcasing of Youth Leadership on Campuses

Showcasing of Youth Leadership on Campuses

14 minutes ago
 Nadia Jamil to tour northern areas on motor bike

Nadia Jamil to tour northern areas on motor bike

21 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drone

23 minutes ago
 OIC’s General Secretariat Condemns Attack on Mil ..

OIC’s General Secretariat Condemns Attack on Military Outpost in Niger

25 minutes ago
 With 3,000 Units Sold, realme C25s Makes a Spectac ..

With 3,000 Units Sold, realme C25s Makes a Spectacular Debut in Pakistan

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.