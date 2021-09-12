66 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed fine on 66 shopkeepers on charges of profiteering during the past 12 hours here.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday that the price control magistrates inspected 912 shops in different markets and bazaars of the district and found 66 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed Rs 73,000 fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind the bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.