66 Test Positive For Coronavirus In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 12:40 AM

66 test positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :At least 66 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan on Sunday taking the tally to 16,810.

According to media coordinator Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, as many as 377,584 people have been screened for the deadly virus and 16,031 have been recovered while 161 deaths have been reported in the province due to the coronavirus so far.

