ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The flagship project under CPEC ±660 kV HVDC Matiari - Lahore Transmission Line on Wednesday achieved its commercial operation date (COD) successfully as per agreed timeline between National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) and Pak Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line Company (PMLTC).

Prior to its COD, as many as 8 power tests on different voltage levels were performed successfully, said a press release.

The power test include Commissioning Tests (DC Station Tests) Lahore (A1:), Commissioning Tests (DC Station Tests) Matiari (A2:), Mono-pole Low Power System Tests (Upto 400 MW each pole) (A:3),Bi-pole Low Power System Tests (Upto 800 MW Bi-pole) (A4:), Mono-pole High Power Tests (2200 MW, each pole) (A5:),Bi-pole High Power Tests at Maximum Available Power (MAP) (A6:), Special Optional Tests (recommended by OE)( A7:).

Whereas, the last test i.e Trial Operation (168 hrs) and Capability Demonstration Test (06 hrs) (A8:) has been successfully completed on 18.08.2021.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at WAPDA House, attended by Managing Director NTDC Engr. Azaz Ahmad and Ms Zhang Lei, President and CEO of PMLTC and other reps from both companies were also present on the occasion.

Managing Director NTDC Engr.

Azaz Ahmad appreciated Chinese company for completion of the project in time. He said that the first ±660 kV HVDC Matiari Lahore Transmission Line will bring stability in NTDC transmission network after having being crossed many bridges successfully.

The 878 kilometers 4000 MW project has been completed by Pak-Matiari Lahore Transmission Company (Pvt) Limited, on Built-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) basis for a term of 25 years. The project will evacuate power from the new generating units located in the south including Thar coal-based projects. The ECC on July 25, 2017 approved the Security Package Documents i.e. Implementation Agreement (lA) and Transmission Services Agreement (TSA) which were subsequently executed on May 14, 2018. The NTDC will be responsible for operation and maintenance of the transmission line.

HVDC technology is a maiden addition in the national grid of the country, though it's been widely used for a long time around the world, and the need of long-distance high-power transmission from generating stations in the far-flung areas towards densely located load centers. The said project is a milestone for NTDC when it comes to diversifying the national grid and it will serve a great deal towards NTDC mission of a reliable, efficient and stable national grid.