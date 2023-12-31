Open Menu

6,600 Afghan Migrants Repatriated

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2023 | 03:40 PM

6,600 Afghan migrants repatriated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) About 6,600 Afghan migrants were repatriated to their home on country on Saturday, an official of the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said on Sunday.

Some 5,287 migrants were sent back from Pakhtunkhwa, 129 from Islamabad, 1,150 from Punjab and 34 from Azad Kashmir, the official told the media.

Some 513 illegal Afghan migrants were sent to Afghanistan via Peshawar, Torkham border, he added

The official said a total of 268,552 Afghans had been deported so far from KP through Torkham, 3703 through Angoor Adda, and 698 through Kharlachi border crossings.

According to the latest survey by the district administration and local police, there were 676 illegal Afghans in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including 172 men, 141 women and 354 children.

About 38 families comprising 68 men, 60 women, and 144 children were living in Kurram district, and 35 families including 35 men, 32 women and 77 children in Khyber district.

Some 16 families consisting of 27 men, 22 women and 38 children were residing at Ghazi, Haripur and Khanpur in Haripur district, and seven families including seven men, six women and 34 children at Dargai in Malakand district.

