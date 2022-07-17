UrduPoint.com

6600 Cops Performing Duties In Sargodha By-elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2022 | 02:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Regional Police officer Sargodha division Imran Mehmood said that police department was the main pillar to provide the best security cover to masses on every important event of the state.

Talking to APP on Sunday, he said that police were utilizing all possible resources to provide best security in by-elections of the division including PP-83 Khushab and PP-90Bhakhar.

He further said that 6,600 policemen were performing their duties in the by-election.

